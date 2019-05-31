< Back to All News

Rough and Ready Celebrates Secession Days

Posted: May. 31, 2019 7:53 AM PDT

Rough and Ready’s annual Secession Days have moved up. They used to be the final Sunday in June. Now it’s the first Sunday. There’s a presentation of the original saga of Rough and Ready melodrama, blacksmith demonstrations, and a pancake breakfast to kick things off, and, there’s the annual chili cook-off…Sheridan Laugeway is one of the presenters, and says this year, to save time, the cooks can prepare their beans before the event starts….

Tastings begin at 1pm, and you can vote for your favorite. There are also kids activities, including a water slide and bounce house.

