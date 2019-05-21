< Back to All News

Rough and Ready Cemetery Newest County Landmark

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Nevada County’s newest historical landmark is almost 170 years old. The HIstoric Rough and Ready Cemetery was established in 1850, it has been in continuous use, and contains about 400 burials. Bernie Zimmerman with the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission says the cemetery checks off a lot of boxes to qualify for landmark status…

Historic Rough and Ready Cemetery, established 1850

Zimmerman says it’s the first cemetery outside of Grass Valley or Nevada City to qualify as a landmark, but he says the commission is looking at a few dozen others…

Zimmerman says there are now about 230 historical landmarks in Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors officially approved the commission’s request for landmark status for the Rough and Ready cemetery at its meeting last week.

