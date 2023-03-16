< Back to All News

Rough And Ready Fire Asked To Dissolve

Posted: Mar. 16, 2023 1:10 PM PDT

With lack of funding for consolidation of the Rough and Ready and Penn Valley Fire Districts, the Rough and Ready Department is now being asked to dissolve. Penn Valley District Board president, Bruce Stephenson, says a letter has been presented with that request from the Consolidation Committee. But then, they want to start what is usually a two-month process, through LAFCO, to annex the Rough and Ready District into the Penn Valley District. That’s around the time Rough and Ready is expected to run out of money…

click to listen to Bruce Stephenson

Stephenson says the Rough and Ready District Board is expected to make a decision on the annexation recommendation at a special meeting on Monday. Nevada County declined to provide a larger property tax share allocation for more financial stability for consolidation.

click to listen to Bruce Stephenson

But dissolution and annexation also means an uncertain future for Rough and Ready firefighters. The LAFCO process also allows a public protest period which could kill the annexation option or force a public vote.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha