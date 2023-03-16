Rough And Ready Fire Asked To Dissolve

With lack of funding for consolidation of the Rough and Ready and Penn Valley Fire Districts, the Rough and Ready Department is now being asked to dissolve. Penn Valley District Board president, Bruce Stephenson, says a letter has been presented with that request from the Consolidation Committee. But then, they want to start what is usually a two-month process, through LAFCO, to annex the Rough and Ready District into the Penn Valley District. That’s around the time Rough and Ready is expected to run out of money…

Stephenson says the Rough and Ready District Board is expected to make a decision on the annexation recommendation at a special meeting on Monday. Nevada County declined to provide a larger property tax share allocation for more financial stability for consolidation.

But dissolution and annexation also means an uncertain future for Rough and Ready firefighters. The LAFCO process also allows a public protest period which could kill the annexation option or force a public vote.