Rough and Ready Fire Has Budget Woes

The Rough and Ready Fire Protection District has been facing some serious financial issues, as wildfire season approaches. District Board member Doug Wittler says that still shouldn’t impact staffing and response times and budget adjustments are being made. That includes no longer budgeting strike team payments, when personnel help out with major fires in other parts of the state…

click to listen to Doug Wittler

Wittler also notes that staffing has stabilized, after the pandemic slowed oversight of income and expenditures…

click to listen to Doug Wittler

Property owners in the district also approved a special assessment in 2019. It brought in over 130-thousand dollars for this fiscal year. But Wittler says Rough and Ready still likey gets less tax revenue than any fire protection district in Nevada County. But he says they’ve also received assurances of mutual aid from the Penn Valley and County Consolidated districts. Meanwhile, part-time Fire Chief Robb Rothenberger has resigned for personal reasons, effective Sunday, May first.