Rough and Ready Fire To Dissolve

At a crowded special meeting Monday morning, the Rough and Ready Fire Department did decide to resolve. After a consolidation with the Penn Valley Department lacked adequate financial backing, the Consolidation Committee, which also included some Rough and Ready Department members, presented the dissolution letter to the full Rough and Ready Board of Directors last week. The president of the Penn Valley District Board, Bruce Stephenson, says that now starts the LAFCO annexation process with another district which, hopefully, can be completed before Rough and Ready runs out of money in June…

click to listen to Bruce Stephenson

The Rough and Ready Fire Department’s staffing has been cut in half since last July, or to three full-time firefighters. Stephenson says they’ll be laid off but the goal of annexation is to keep that station open, to keep response times from increasing…

click to listen to Bruce Stephenson

It’s not certain or clear whether remaining Rough and Ready firefighters will be re-hired.