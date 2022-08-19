Rough and Ready Man Linked To 50-100 Theft Victims

There may be some 50 to 100 theft victims linked to a Rough and Ready man, according to Grass Valley Police. Sergeant Clint Bates says that includes burglaries of one business each on South Auburn and East Main Streets, as well as an attempted break-in at another one on East Main Street. Also, a stolen vehicle. But most were vehicle break-ins, with a number of incidents reported in just one week in a three-to-four-square-block area downtown. Then the Department received a tip of regarding a suspicious man in a ski mask…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says 24-year-old Matthew Little was also caught on surveillance video near one business. He says Little’s hotel room was then secured and a search warrant was served, where stolen items were found…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says Little is also suspected in a number of thefts in the Sacramento area. He’s also facing one drug-related charge, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.