< Back to All News

Rough and Ready Man Linked To 50-100 Theft Victims

Posted: Aug. 18, 2022 5:35 PM PDT

There may be some 50 to 100 theft victims linked to a Rough and Ready man, according to Grass Valley Police. Sergeant Clint Bates says that includes burglaries of one business each on South Auburn and East Main Streets, as well as an attempted break-in at another one on East Main Street. Also, a stolen vehicle. But most were vehicle break-ins, with a number of incidents reported in just one week in a three-to-four-square-block area downtown. Then the Department received a tip of regarding a suspicious man in a ski mask…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says 24-year-old Matthew Little was also caught on surveillance video near one business. He says Little’s hotel room was then secured and a search warrant was served, where stolen items were found…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says Little is also suspected in a number of thefts in the Sacramento area. He’s also facing one drug-related charge, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha