Rough and Ready Secession Day Sunday

On Sunday, the most accomplished chili chefs are gathering in Rough and Ready to test their recipes against each others, to determine the best in Nevada County. It’s part of the town’s 66th Secession Day. The cookoff was folded into this event earlier this century. Chamber of Commerce President Craig Ashcraft says the secession was sparked by what locals felt was a lack of law and order, with the nearest law enforcement agency in Marysville. That was in April of 1850. But what was then called the Great Republic of Rough and Ready was only around for three months…

click to listen to Craig Ashcraft

The day begins with the Firefighters’ breakfast, from 8:30 to 10:30am, with donations requested, as a fundraiser for the local Fire Association. And Ashcraft says five-dollar chili tasting kits are then available at 11am…

click to listen to Craig Ashcraft

Ashcraft says many other vendors and crafters will also be displaying their wares. Two bands will be performing. And town blacksmith Hal Davis will fire up the forge. And for the kids, activities include gold panning and a bounce house. Secession Day is expected to last until around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.