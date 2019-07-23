< Back to All News

Roundabout Recommended at Hwy 49 and Uren Street

Posted: Jul. 23, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

The Nevada County Transportation Commission would like you to see some of the ideas they’ve come up with to improve traffic in Nevada City. The N-C-T-C first held an informational meeting back in May to take ideas from the public. Now, they’ve drawn up some of those ideas to share at an open house this afternoon. Executive Director Dan Landon says one is a roundabout at Highway 49 at Uren Street…

Other ideas include crosswalks at Highway 49 at Coyote Street, and a roundabout in front of the Rood Center. Landon says there’s no formal presentation, but there will be designs you can look at, people to answer questions, and, they also would like your response…

The plan is still in the early stages and whatever final decisions they make on a design would still have to be funded. The open house is from 5pm to 7:30.

