Rowdy Recall Group Sparks Clerk-Recorder Closure

Posted: Jan. 24, 2022 5:29 PM PST

Some of the proponents of a recall of all five Nevada County supervisors are apparently getting increasingly frustrated. And that’s now prompted a temporary closure of the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. The news release says a group was displeased with the office’s efforts to enforce a COVID mask mandate and forcibly entered the lobby, demanding to know the status of being allowed to gather signatures. They refused to comply with the mandate and had been refused entry and also declined alternative services that were offered. The release says three proponents stormed the office, pushed an employee, and claimed they had a right to appear in person. Services are still available online or on the phone.

