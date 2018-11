With retirement just a couple of months away, Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says his department will be left in good hands. Sheriff’s Captain Shannan Moon is the apparent winner of the election, defeating Lieutenant Bill Smethers. Royal considers both of them friends, but he endorsed Smethers…

Listen to Keith Royal 1

Royal says he will help Moon with the transition…

Listen to Keith Royal 2

Moon will officially be sworn in by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors in January.

–gf