Royal Has Officers Involved Shooting Law Concerns

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:21 AM PDT

Legislation that would undo some of the nation’s strictest rules keeping law enforcement records confidential, especially officer-involved shootings, has been signed into law by Governor Brown. The bill would allow the public to look at internal investigation reports for the first time. Supporters say it will boost confidence in law enforcement, at a time when multiple dispute incidents have led to protests in California and around the country. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says it won’t impact his department much…

But Royal says he is concerned about possible privacy violations, by making the reports available…

Reports regarding other major force incidents, along with confirmed cases of a sexual assault committed by an officer, or an officer lying while on duty will also be released. Police labor unions have blocked several prior attempts to weaken confidentiality rules. They say current rules protect them from unwarranted intrusion into their lives and the changes could put them at risk.

