Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day In Grass Valley

Before going on Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Andrew Withers says the Grass Valley School District participated in its first Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Tuesday, November 14th. That’s Bridges’ birthday. It was first a national event in 2020. And then, in 2021, the State Senate passed a resolution also declaring it as an annual optional activity for schools in California…

Withers says around 100 students, staff, volunteers, and family members of students participated, gathering at the city center….

Bridges, now 69, attended a segregated kindergarten in 1959. But in early 1960 she was one of six black children in New Orleans to pass the test that determined whether they could go to an all-white school. Two of the six girls decided to stay at their old school. But Bridges attended one all-white school by herself, with the other three transferring to another white school. All four had to be escorted by federal marshals.