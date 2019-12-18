Rude Speaker Briefly Stops Supes Meeting

No harm was done, but an usual disruption briefly halted yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting at the Rood Center. During public comment about an item concerning Sheriff Shannan Moon, the speaker was asking questions that were deemed unrelated to the agenda item. He then talked back to Board Chair Richard Anderson…

Listen to speaker

After starting to ask Moon another question that did not pertain to the agenda item, County C-E-O Alison Lehman interrupted…

Listen to Alison Lehman

While board members were behind closed doors, an additional Sheriff’s deputy was called, but turned out not to be needed. The speaker decided not to continue when the meeting resumed.

–gf