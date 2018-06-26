Rudiger Likely Moving To Grass Valley Police

The Nevada City Police Department is losing its K-9 program, but Grass Police will have an even deeper one. Rudiger, the first-ever K-9 for Nevada City, starting in July of 2015, is joining Grass Valley’s recently-formed program. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says Rudiger’s current handler and police officer in Nevada City has accepted a job with a law enforcement agency outside the area…

Gammelgard says Rudiger joins Kano, who was introduced to the city about a month ago. Both dogs are trained in suspect apprehension and narcotics detection. But that doesn’t mean Nevada City Police come away empty-handed…

Rudiger has been funded by the Rudiger Foundation through 100-percent community support.