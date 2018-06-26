< Back to All News

Rudiger Likely Moving To Grass Valley Police

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 1:50 PM PDT

The Nevada City Police Department is losing its K-9 program, but Grass Police will have an even deeper one. Rudiger, the first-ever K-9 for Nevada City, starting in July of 2015, is joining Grass Valley’s recently-formed program. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says Rudiger’s current handler and police officer in Nevada City has accepted a job with a law enforcement agency outside the area…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says Rudiger joins Kano, who was introduced to the city about a month ago. Both dogs are trained in suspect apprehension and narcotics detection. But that doesn’t mean Nevada City Police come away empty-handed…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Rudiger has been funded by the Rudiger Foundation through 100-percent community support.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha