Rudiger Retires

Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 12:47 AM PDT

Nevada County’s fist canine police officer has officially retired. Rudiger, who began his career in Nevada City, retired as a member of the Grass Valley Police department last week. Rudiger had been with Grass Valley since 2018 when Nevada City could no longer support a canine officer and a handler. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard told the City Council Rudiger’s story. As a result of age and physical challenges, specifically degenerative spine damage, Rudiger is no longer able to provide duties.

The Rudiger Foundation, which is named for its first dog and founding member, now supports six dogs in the county. Foundation President Tina Vernon played the part of proud parent during the acknowledgement of Rudiger’s career.*

The Foundation is committed to providing medical care and support to Officer Cloyd and his family for taking on the responsibility of caring for Rudiger for the remainder of his life. The Rudiger Foundation will also support the replacement and training of a new canine and handler.

