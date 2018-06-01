< Back to All News

‘Run for the Community’ Saturday

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Serious runners and the casual joggers will be in the Rough and Ready area for the latest run in the local Grand Prix series. The annual Run for the Community takes place tomorrow, put on by Twin Cities Church. There’s a 10-K run and a 5-K run and walk, and also a free kids run with age-appropriate distances. Twin Cities Pastor John Fairchild says the 10-K course is a little different this year…

Listen to John Fairchild 1

Fairchild says proceeds from the run go to their church programs…

Listen to John Fairchild 2

There’s also a free pancake breakfast and live music. You can register before the run at Twin Cities Church on Rough and Ready Highway. The run starts at 9.

–gf

