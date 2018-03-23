< Back to All News

Runners to Paint the Town Blue for Mitch Sunday

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It honors the memory of a high school student who died in a car crash, and it’s become one of the biggest races of the year for local runners. The third annual ‘Paint the Town Blue for Mitch’ run is Sunday. Mitch Adams died in August of 2015 on his way to football practice. He would have graduated from Nevada Union last June. Mitch’s mom Monica Adams says the race will take place rain or shine, although it will be postponed if it snows…

Listen to Monica Adams 1

Proceeds from the race provide a scholarship in Mitch Adams’ name to the Nevada Union football team, Nevada Union athletics, and the Sierra Dance Institute–Mitch was an accomplished break dancer. Monica Adams says, as you can imagine, she and her husband are still mourning the loss of their son, but have gotten a lot of support from the community…

Listen to Monica Adams 2

Runners, walkers, and just watchers are all welcome. The race is Sunday at 10 am at Nevada Union High School.

–gf

