Running for the Next Step

With only two candidates moving on to the general election, the battle for the State Senate seat in District 1 is shaping up to be a race for second place in the primary election in March. The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County held the fifth and final forum before the March 3 election, and two of the three candidates were present. Incumbanat, Republican Brian Dahle, was unable to attend the event due to schedule conflicts, but two newcombers to state level politics, Democrat Pamela Swartz and Independant Linda Campbell-Kelleher, answered questions regarding their candidacies. When asked why take on the incubmbant Swartz said its about improving advocacy at the state level.

Listen to Pamela Swartz

Campbell-Kelleher said its time to get get rid of party politics.

Linda Campbell-Kelleher

The two answered a number of questions about climate change, homelessness, and affordable housing along with other issues.

The top two vote-getters in the Primary will move on to the General Election in November.

Brian Dahle will likely carry the Republican vote which would guarantee a spot in the General Election, so it will come down to a battle between Swartz and Campbell-Kelleher for the second spot.