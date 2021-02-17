Rush Limbaugh passes at 70

It was very sad to hear about the passing of Rush Limbaugh this morning. His wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show. It was about a year ago that Rush made the announcement that he had lung cancer and it was terminal. For so many listeners on KNCO, Rush was our radio station for decades for many reasons. Some might assume it was his conservative talk. But he had a quiet generosity that few knew. He consistently was in the Forbes’ Top Ten list for most generous celebrities, hosting an annual radiothon on his show for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. And he donated over $4 million dollars to the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation. Our thoughts and prayers go to Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, his family and friends and “Ditto Heads” throughout the world.