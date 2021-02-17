It was very sad to hear about the passing of Rush Limbaugh this morning. His wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show. It was about a year ago that Rush made the announcement that he had lung cancer and it was terminal. For so many listeners on KNCO, Rush was our radio station for decades for many reasons. Some might assume it was his conservative talk. But he had a quiet generosity that few knew. He consistently was in the Forbes’ Top Ten list for most generous celebrities, hosting an annual radiothon on his show for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. And he donated over $4 million dollars to the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation. Our thoughts and prayers go to Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, his family and friends and “Ditto Heads” throughout the world.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Rush Limbaugh passes at 70
Posted: Feb. 17, 2021 11:16 AM PST
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines