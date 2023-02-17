< Back to All News

RV’s Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts

Posted: Feb. 17, 2023 12:15 PM PST

Because of the precious metal content that continues to be used in their manufacture, vehicle catalytic converters are still popular theft targets. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams says they’ve received at least half-a-dozen calls in the last month or so from the same area. That’s from RV’s on several storage lots on Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says thieves may also realize that these motorhomes might be sitting in these lots for as long as months, especially this time of year. So owners are urged to check on them on a more regular basis…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says RV’s also tend to have higher undercarriages, allowing thefts to often take only a few minutes to complete. And repairs and replacement of catalytic converters are usually more expensive than the items themselves.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha