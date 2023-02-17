RV’s Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts

Because of the precious metal content that continues to be used in their manufacture, vehicle catalytic converters are still popular theft targets. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams says they’ve received at least half-a-dozen calls in the last month or so from the same area. That’s from RV’s on several storage lots on Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says thieves may also realize that these motorhomes might be sitting in these lots for as long as months, especially this time of year. So owners are urged to check on them on a more regular basis…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says RV’s also tend to have higher undercarriages, allowing thefts to often take only a few minutes to complete. And repairs and replacement of catalytic converters are usually more expensive than the items themselves.