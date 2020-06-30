< Back to All News

S-B-C Gets Economic Development Contract

Posted: Jun. 30, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County is making a change when it comes to economic development. The Sierra Business Council has been awarded a one-year contract, with a county option for a second year. S-B-C Vice President of Business Innovation Kristin York says her firm’s business model fits the county’s needs perfectly…

Listen to Kristin York 1

The county has outsourced its economic development for several years now, and the Sierra Business Council has written the county’s broadband plan. York says that’s one of the issues they’ll be involved in…

Listen to Kristin York 2

The Sierra Business Council is based in Truckee. The Nevada County Economic Resource Council has held the contract for the last five years. York says the E-R-C is partnering with the Sierra Business Council on this deal. The county will be paying the S-B-C 165-thousand dollars a year.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha