S-B-C Gets Economic Development Contract

Nevada County is making a change when it comes to economic development. The Sierra Business Council has been awarded a one-year contract, with a county option for a second year. S-B-C Vice President of Business Innovation Kristin York says her firm’s business model fits the county’s needs perfectly…

The county has outsourced its economic development for several years now, and the Sierra Business Council has written the county’s broadband plan. York says that’s one of the issues they’ll be involved in…

The Sierra Business Council is based in Truckee. The Nevada County Economic Resource Council has held the contract for the last five years. York says the E-R-C is partnering with the Sierra Business Council on this deal. The county will be paying the S-B-C 165-thousand dollars a year.

–gf