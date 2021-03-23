Sac Firefighter Killed In Crash From Grass Valley

A Sacramento Metropolitan fire engineer who was killed in a weekend accident in Roseville was from Grass Valley. CHP Officer David Martinez says 38-year-old Kyle Rutherford was driving his car westbound on I-80 Saturday morning…

click to listen to Officer Martinez

Martinez says they found Rutherford, the only occupant of the car, unresponsive, still locked inside. He was pronounced dead at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The cause has not been determined. Martinez says there was no indication of alcohol or drugs but did not rule out a medical factor…

click to listen to Officer Martinez

A motorcade for Rutherford travelled from Sutter Roseville to the local morgue. He was hired by Metro Fire six years ago and was heading for his shift at the North Highlands station.