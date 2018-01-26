< Back to All News

Sacramento Philharmonic to Perform at Fairgrounds

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 7:07 AM PST

It’s a rare chance to see a famous orchestra playing classical music, and you don’t even have to leave Nevada County. The Sacramento Philharmonic will be performing at the Amaral Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The Philharmonic will be performing works of Russia’s greatest composers-Rachmanimoff, Mussorsky, and Glinka. The visit is presented by Music in the Mountains, and Executive Director Mieko Hatano says even if you’re not too familiar with classical music, you should check this out…

Listen to Mieko Hatano 1

The Philharmonic is making a return to Nevada County after a visit last year, and Hatano says it’s a great partnership…

Listen to Mieko Hatano 2

Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto and Mussorky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ are the primary works you’ll hear. The concert is tonight at 7:30.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha