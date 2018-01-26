Sacramento Philharmonic to Perform at Fairgrounds

It’s a rare chance to see a famous orchestra playing classical music, and you don’t even have to leave Nevada County. The Sacramento Philharmonic will be performing at the Amaral Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The Philharmonic will be performing works of Russia’s greatest composers-Rachmanimoff, Mussorsky, and Glinka. The visit is presented by Music in the Mountains, and Executive Director Mieko Hatano says even if you’re not too familiar with classical music, you should check this out…

The Philharmonic is making a return to Nevada County after a visit last year, and Hatano says it’s a great partnership…

Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto and Mussorky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ are the primary works you’ll hear. The concert is tonight at 7:30.

–gf