Sacramento Teens Arrested In Robbery and Pursuit

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 4:37 PM PDT

Three arrests, after an armed robbery and pursuit that ended in the south county yesterday evening. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says the suspects were wearing masks when they entered the T-Mobile store on Nevada City Highway. He says one pointed a handgun at a clerk…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the suspects drove southbound on Highway 49 to Lime Kiln Road before a number of patrol officers caught up with them. But the suspects didn’t pull over…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says two of the suspects fled on foot, with the third one surrendering to officers. After being treated at the hospital for some minor injuries, the trio, who are from Sacramento, was formally taken into custody. They’re identified as Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18, along with a 16-year-old boy whose name was not released because of his age.

