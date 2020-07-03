All Fireworks Are Illegal in Nevada County

With outdoor fun more restricted this summer, Nevada County fire and law enforcement agencies are bracing for a possible surge of illegal fireworks activity, which often begins well before the Fourth. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it’s been fairly quiet so far, though…

Trygg says deputies also respond to complaints, usually regarding so-called Safe and Sane fireworks being ignited in neighborhoods. Even the Safe and Sane variety are illegal in the county. But some residents purchase them from surrounding counties, including Placer and Yuba Counties. And there can be a number of reasons for residents’ concerns…

Trygg says the Sheriff’s Department has not issued any citations so far. But each year Cal Fire busts people for trying to smuggle major amounts of fireworks for sale, including at the Truckee Ag Inspection station at the California-Nevada border, where two felony arrests were made recently.