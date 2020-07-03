< Back to All News

All Fireworks Are Illegal in Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 3, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

With outdoor fun more restricted this summer, Nevada County fire and law enforcement agencies are bracing for a possible surge of illegal fireworks activity, which often begins well before the Fourth. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it’s been fairly quiet so far, though…

Listen to Andrew Trygg 1

Trygg says deputies also respond to complaints, usually regarding so-called Safe and Sane fireworks being ignited in neighborhoods. Even the Safe and Sane variety are illegal in the county. But some residents purchase them from surrounding counties, including Placer and Yuba Counties. And there can be a number of reasons for residents’ concerns…

Listen to Andrew Trygg 2

Trygg says the Sheriff’s Department has not issued any citations so far. But each year Cal Fire busts people for trying to smuggle major amounts of fireworks for sale, including at the Truckee Ag Inspection station at the California-Nevada border, where two felony arrests were made recently.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha