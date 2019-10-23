< Back to All News

Safety Power Shutoffs Not Enacted Yet

Posted: Oct. 22, 2019 6:07 PM PDT

Although a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, thousands of PG and E customers remain uncertain as to whether they’ll be losing electricity, as a way to reduce the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

That’s utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says power may be shut off, beginning at 2pm Wednesday. The Watch is currently expected to expire at noon on Thursday. Merlo says weather uncertainty can make it difficult to have a consistent warning system…

click to Brandi Merlo

Meanwhile, Merlo says the total number of customers under the Watch has now been reduced by around 20-thousand, to 189-thousand, but covering 16 counties instead of 15 counties. But there’s been no reduction for Nevada County, with 42-thousand-401 customers still possibly being impacted, just slightly less than those affected by the shutoff a couple of weeks ago. That covers Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Chicago Park, North San Juan, Soda Springs, and the town of Washington..

