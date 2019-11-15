< Back to All News

Safety Upgrades Ahead For Combie Dam

Posted: Nov. 15, 2019 12:18 AM PST

Still considered a vital water delivery facility, although it was built over 90 years ago, the Nevada Irrigation District is taking the first step for major upgrades of Combie Dam. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says the dam has an ongoing issue of high flows. And now the probable maximum flood design has increased from under 30-thousand to over 73-thousand cubic feet per-second over the decades…

click to listen to Greg Jones

Jones says three upgrade alternatives will be developed, through a study, to address various issues…

click to listen to Greg Jones

The NID Board of Directors has approved a 367-thousand dollar contract for the study, with results to be released next year. Combie Dam is an 85-foot-high and 762-foot-long facility on the Bear River, which primarily supplies canal water to Placer County customers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha