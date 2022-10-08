< Back to All News

Sally Lewis Plaque Dedication At Nevada Theatre

Posted: Oct. 7, 2022 5:28 PM PDT

On Sunday, October ninth, the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is unveiling and dedicating a plaque honoring Nevada City preservation pioneer Sally Lewis. Commission member Bernie Zimmerman says the plaque is being placed in front of the Nevada Theatre…

Zimmerman says Lewis was also instrumental in creating the Nevada City Historic District. And she was also a founding member of the Landmarks Commission…

Sally and Doctor Leland Lewis had retired to Nevada City from Bakersfield in 1963. And Sally was a charter member of the city’s Liberal Arts Commission. The Chamber of Commerce also created a Visual Arts Award in their honor.

