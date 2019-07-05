Salmon Population Surge Uncertain For South Yuba

Salmon season began in May and, after two months, fishermen report the fish are big and the harvest season is plentiful…at least in the ocean. The River Science Director for the South Yuba River Citizens League, Rachel Hutchinson, says they haven’t noticed any surge in the population, despite the high amounts of rain and snow…

Hutchinson says the high flows can actually slow migrations….

Until a few years ago, California was struggling with a historic drought, which resulted in a challenging time for fishermen and consumers alike, with fewer salmon and higher prices. Salmon season is expected to continue through mid-October, with a brief break in July.