Salvation Army Reopens Winter Shelter

After offering no extreme weather accomodations last winter, the Salvation Army chapter in Grass Valley is opening doors for the first time this season. Office Manager Jason Winters says they’re open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30pm to 7am….

click to listen to Jason Winters

Winters says their facility, on Alta Street, is limited to a maximum of only 25 people and for homeless families only, not individuals. He says the Salvation Army had stopped offering the service last winter, due to a lack of resources…

click to listen to Jason Winters

Winters says dinner will also be served, along with some toys that children can play with. Meanwhile, Sierra Roots’ winter shelter in Nevada City will not be offering special accomodations because of the rain. Overnight temperatures have to drop to a specific low to trigger the extreme protocol for that facility.