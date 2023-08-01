< Back to All News

Same-Day On-Demand Bus Service Now For Disabled

Posted: Aug. 1, 2023 2:32 PM PDT

Starting this month, local disabled residents can also now get same-day paratransit bus service. That’s through Nevada County’s Transit Services and Nevada County Now. Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says seniors have also no longer had to book rides a day or more in advance since April of 2020. That’s when the pandemic restricted ridership space on the busses…

Van Valkenburgh says it’s provided within the regular American with Disabilities Act service area…

Meanwhile, Van Valkenburgh says senior same day on-demand ridership has not been very high, at typically less than 100 trips a month The on-demand service operates Monday through Friday, from around 6:30am to 7:30pm, and on Saturdays, from 7:30am to 5pm, depending on space availability and resources. The fee is four-dollars for a one-way trip.



