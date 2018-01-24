< Back to All News

Same Tobacco Control Grades For Nevada County

For the third straight year, grades have not changed regarding efforts in Grass Valley and Nevada City to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke. Once again, the American Lung Association has given both towns “C’s” for smokefree outdoor air, which includes parks, trails, and bus stops. The Association’s Senior Director of Tobacco Control, Lindsey Freitas, says the grade won’t improve without new or expanded policies and ordinances…

Both towns also, again, get “F’s” for having no government ordinances requiring indoor smokefree apartments and condominium complexes and common areas. Freitas says the grade is not affected by housing owners having their own smoking bans. But the Association has again handed out “A’s” for reducing tobacco sales to minors. That also includes e-cigarettes and establishing larger minimum pack sizes…

Meanwhile, the Association says, thanks to the recent passage of the tobacco tax increase, California’s improved to best in the nation, with an “A”. The money is used for education and prevention programs. The previous year, the state got an “F”. It also improved from an “F” to a “C” for cessation services. A record number of 10 communities improved their overall grade to an “A”, bringing the total to 31.

