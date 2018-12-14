< Back to All News

Sammie’s Friends Christmas Feast This Weekend

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 12:34 AM PST

Nevada County’s animal shelter is holding a first-ever holiday season fundraising event this weekend. Sammie’s Friends co-founder Cheryl Wicks says it’s a Christmas feast that’s being held tomorrow at Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley. And it has a Harry Potter theme…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Wicks says someone dressed up as a character from the Harry Potter series, Professor Trelawney, will provide divinations. A photo booth will also be available. The 15-dollar admission covers dinner and one drink, with more drinks available for purchase. Proceeds will help defray the medical care of the two-thousand or-so animals at the shelter. The Sammie’s Friends Christmas feast is tomorrow, from 4 to 8pm, at Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center, at 410 South Church Street.

