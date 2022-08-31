Sammie’s Friends Co-Founders Retiring

About three years ago, Sammie’s Friends co-founders intended to step away from day-to-day operations. And that apparently never really happened. But now, Cheryl Wicks has announced, on “KNCO: Insight”, that she and her partner, Curt Romander, intend to retire by the end of June of 2023…

Wicks says she first started her efforts toward a no-kill animal shelter in March of 2001. She also says the transition toward handing over the leadership reins has already begun, with the hiring of Fran Cole as Executive Director…

Wicks also mentions a number of other longtime and effective staff members who have been helping run Sammie’s Friends’ programs, including the thrift store. In 2010, they signed a contract to become the official operators of Nevada County’s animal shelter, with a zero euthanization rate.