Sammie’s Friends Collaborates with K-Mart

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

A local business teaming up with the animal shelter to raise awareness and some money as well. Sammie’s Friends is the beneficiary of K-Mart’s Tent Sale Saturday. As part of the event, animal shelter Director Lorie Hennessy, says the event shows how business and the non-profit work together.

Listen to Lorie Hennessy

The event provided some additional exposure for Sammie’s Friends, and money raised through hot dog and drink sales was going directly to the shelter.

Listen to Lorie Hennessy

Hennessy says that a number of dogs at the shelter are still seeking forever homes.

