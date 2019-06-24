Sammie’s Friends Collaborates with K-Mart

A local business teaming up with the animal shelter to raise awareness and some money as well. Sammie’s Friends is the beneficiary of K-Mart’s Tent Sale Saturday. As part of the event, animal shelter Director Lorie Hennessy, says the event shows how business and the non-profit work together.
The event provided some additional exposure for Sammie’s Friends, and money raised through hot dog and drink sales was going directly to the shelter.
Hennessy says that a number of dogs at the shelter are still seeking forever homes.
