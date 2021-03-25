Sammie’s Friends Has 20th Anniversary

Sammie’s Friends hit its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. Founder Cheryl Wicks retired from full-time day-to-day operations in 2019. But she remains involved…

Sammie was their Shar Pei who has since passed away. But Wicks says that sparked a new ambition and compassion regarding neglected and disadvantaged animals, mostly dogs and cats. She says when she and Curt Romander moved here in 2001 she went to the Nevada County Animal Shelter only to be dogwalkers once a week. Then they learned that 68-percent of the animals there were being euthanized each year and no animal was being vaccinated, spayed or neutered, or receiving much medical attention…

Wicks says in about six months there were over 100 volunteers, which greatly increased the number of adoptions, with a corresponding decline in euthanizations. Sammie’s Friends was legally established as a non-profit, allowing fundraising for veterinary care. And in 2010, they signed a contract with the county to become the official operators of the shelter, with a zero euthanization rate.