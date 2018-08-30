Sammie’s Friends May Have New Director Soon

Nearly two months since reaching a contract agreement with Nevada County, the search for a new director of Sammie’s Friends is nearing an end. The latest agreement will be extended for another year, if the group hires a replacement for Cheryl Wicks, as well as a financial officer, between now and July of next year. Wicks, who is retiring, says a number of applicants have been considered for the new director. And it looks like it’s been narrowed down to two people…

Wicks says her replacement will need to have a versatile skill set, beyond working closely with Animal Control staff from the Sheriff’s Office…

Wicks says the new director must also be an effective fundraiser and maintain Sammie’s Friends euthanization rate of just one-percent, among other abilities. She hopes an announcement will be made in the next month or so.