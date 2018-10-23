< Back to All News

Sammie’s Friends Names New Shelter Director

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 6:24 PM PDT

A new director for the Sammie’s Friends animal shelter will be taking over soon. The group’s founder, Cheryl Wicks, is retiring from directing day-to-day operations. She says Lorie Hennessey is a longtime Nevada County resident who worked with the national Make-A-Wish Foundation for 17 years and has had a kind of “virtual job”, the last couple of years, with the USO Headquarters in West Virginia. And she also once worked at a zoo…

Meanwhile, while Wicks says she’s retiring from running the shelter, she and her husband will continue to be involved with Sammie’s Friends, as well as other animal-related activities…

The new one-year agreement with the county for the shelter will be extended another year if Sammie’s Friends hires a replacement for Wicks between now and the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30th of next year. Wicks says Hennessey’s first day will be January second and she will stay on for a little while longer to help with the transition.

