Animal Shelter Offers Discount Cat Adoption

If you’ve been thinking about getting a cat, this is a great time to adopt one from Sammie’s Friends animal shelter…

Listen to Lorie Hennessey 1

Shelter Director Lorie Hennessey says the normal price for adoption is 65 dollars, and this deal includes a rabies vaccination. Hennessey says they always have more cats than dogs at the shelter…

Listen to Lorie Hennessey 2

Kitten season usually starts in the spring and lasts well into the summer. The adoption program lasts until the end of the month. Sammie’s Friends is located at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

–gf