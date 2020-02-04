< Back to All News

Animal Shelter Offers Discount Cat Adoption

Posted: Feb. 4, 2020 7:07 AM PST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a cat, this is a great time to adopt one from Sammie’s Friends animal shelter…

Listen to Lorie Hennessey 1

Shelter Director Lorie Hennessey says the normal price for adoption is 65 dollars, and this deal includes a rabies vaccination. Hennessey says they always have more cats than dogs at the shelter…

Listen to Lorie Hennessey 2

Kitten season usually starts in the spring and lasts well into the summer. The adoption program lasts until the end of the month. Sammie’s Friends is located at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha