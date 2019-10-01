< Back to All News

Sammie’s Friends Okay With Microchip Bill Veto

Posted: Oct. 1, 2019 12:26 AM PDT

If it had been signed into law, animal control agencies and shelters would have been required to microchip dogs and cats before releasing them to their owners or to someone adopting them. But Governor Newsom has vetoed the measure. He says while he supports efforts to reduce euthanization, requiring microchipping as a condition of reclaiming a pet would have unintended consequences of creating a financial burden for those already struggling with the costs of caring for their animal. At Sammie’s Friends, Director Lorie Hennesey says they already require a microchip fee of 15 dollars for current or new owners before releasing a dog. But not for cats, so far…

Hennesey says they have more cats at Sammie’s Friends than dogs…

Hennesey says there’s also the potential that the cost of requiring the fee might discourage some people from wanting to reclaim or adopt a dog or cat. Current law only mandates scanning the animal for a microchip, in order to identify an owner, and try to reunite the pet with its owner.

