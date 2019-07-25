Sammie’s Friends Says Shelter is Full

Officials at Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter say their facility is full, and they could use your help…

Shelter Director Lorie Hennessey says Since July 1, over a hundred animals have come in that have either been seized or strayed. Since then, 21 animals have been recoverd and 31 were accepted into foster care. Hennessey says the law requires to them to accept all strays, but she’s not sure why the sudden surge…

Hennessey is asking for the community’s help to either adopt or foster a dog or cat, not just come in and shop for them. She says shelter life is stressful for animals, so they are trying to get as many adopted as possible.

