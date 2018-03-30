< Back to All News

Sammie’s Friends Shelter is Full of Dogs

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s animal shelter is overflowing with dogs, and could use some new pet owners, or at least fostering a puppy part time. Sammie’s Friends office administrator Ashlyn Rhoads says she did a count, and says they have 45 dogs but only 32 kennels…

Rhoads says they have all different kinds of dogs, and dogs that enjoy different activities…

Sammie’s Friends is the county’s official animal shelter, and has to take all the strays, and Rhoads says there are also people who can’t keep their own dogs for whatever reason, and those get turned over to the shelter. Sammie’s Friends is located on McCourtney Road. Pictures of the dogs are posted on their Facebook page.

