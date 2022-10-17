San Juan Ridge Town Hall Tonight

As part of her efforts to maintain a good connection with constituents, Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek says she likes to host at least one Town Hall a year. And there’s one happening this evening for the San Juan Ridge community. Hoek says among the topics she’s sure will be discussed is Measure V, the county’s proposed sales tax increase for wildfire prevention, emergency services and disaster readiness. It’s on the November ballot…

Hoek says law enforcement response will also likely come up, including the county’s cannabis ordinance, and in light of recent illegal grows…

Other possible topics include the wildfire danger, including the new suppression system for the fire department. Also economic development efforts and the Recreational Master Plan. There’ll also be brief presentations from Sheriff Shannan Moon, Assistant County Executive Officer Caleb Dardick, Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach, and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson. That’s from 5:30 to 7 this evening at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center. Hoek was re-elected to a second term in June.