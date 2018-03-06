Sanity Re-Trial For Convicted Murderer

For the third time, a jury is being selected regarding the ultimate legal fate of a Nevada County man. The first jury convicted 36-year-old Jason Schuller, late last year, of first-degree murder, in the killing of 67-year-old William Tackett, in March of 2016. Then in January, the second jury deadlocked over whether Schuller was legally sane or not. So now a third jury is being seated to consider that issue again. District Attorney Cliff Newell says it’s always challenging…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Tackett was shot, with Schuller also burning the body…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

If Schuller is found legally insane, he’ll be sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he could someday be released, if his care is considered sufficient enough to restore his mental health.