< Back to All News

Sanity Re-Trial For Convicted Murderer

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 5:38 PM PST

For the third time, a jury is being selected regarding the ultimate legal fate of a Nevada County man. The first jury convicted 36-year-old Jason Schuller, late last year, of first-degree murder, in the killing of 67-year-old William Tackett, in March of 2016. Then in January, the second jury deadlocked over whether Schuller was legally sane or not. So now a third jury is being seated to consider that issue again. District Attorney Cliff Newell says it’s always challenging…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Tackett was shot, with Schuller also burning the body…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

If Schuller is found legally insane, he’ll be sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he could someday be released, if his care is considered sufficient enough to restore his mental health.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha