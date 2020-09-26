Sanity Trial For Nine-Year-Old Murder Case

A man who pleaded no contest to murder in Nevada County over eight years ago but was found not guilty be reason of insanity is now facing a trial to determine if he’s been completely restored to mental health. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 39-year-old Cody Feiler was sent to a state mental hospital in Napa, in 2012, and then successfully petitioned the court to no longer be an inpatient…

Now Walsh says Feiler has petitioned to be released from any monitoring, which will happen if a jury determines he is now legally sane. Walsh opposes Feiler from being freed of any more accountability for the killing…

A trial date has not been set yet, with a pre-trial proceeding Thursday continued to November fifth. Feiler admitted to beating 75-year-old James Turner with a log in 2011 during what was described by authorities at the time as a schizophrenic episode. Turner was found unconscious near the Alta Sierra Airport runway and died 12 days later. Walsh says it was a chance encounter and the two men did not know