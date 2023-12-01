< Back to All News

Santa’s Christmas Shoppe Opens On Saturday

Posted: Dec. 1, 2023 12:13 AM PST

One of the more popular and precious seasonal events each year in Nevada County is Santa’s Christmas Shoppe. It’s happening Saturday at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road and sponsored by Kare Crisis Nursery. Executive Director Lynn Woerner says it features three-to-ten year-old’s gift shopping for parents, grandparents, siblings, and furry friends…

Woerner says the children can shop for up to eight people and this Christmas Shoppe is inflation-proof, with no plans to raise prices…

It’s suggested they come with a list. That’s from 9am to 1pm Saturday at Sierra Presbyterian Church, and you should get there early for the best items. And Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there.  Kare Crisis Nursery describes itself as a non-profit organization focused on helping make the world around us a safer, happier place for younger children in the community and surrounding areas experiencing stressful situations. That includes being free from the threat or possibility of abuse and neglect. They say their mission is to provide shelter and respite for these kids, as well as assistance to their families. They also supervise court-ordered visitations for families seeking reunification.

