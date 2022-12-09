Santa’s Shoppe Allows Young Kids To Gift Shop

While young children are especially excited about what they may be getting for Christmas, they also enjoy shopping for others. And Saturday morning, December 10th, the KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City are hosting their annual Santa’s Shoppe. KARE Crisis Executive Director Lynn Woerner says three to 10-year-old’s can look for presents for their parents, grandparents, siblings, as well as pets. And each item is only 25-cents…

Doctor Melisa Agness, who’s on the KARE Crisis Board, says youth groups shop for new items to donate to the event, also helping to fill some of the need gaps…

Kids can buy up to six items. KARE Crisis Nursery focuses on providing safe, nurturing care for small children and families experiencing a stressful situation. They want all children in the community to be able to grow and thrive from the threat or possibility of abuse or neglect. Santa’s Shoppe is open Saturday, December 10th, from 9am to 1pm, at Sierra Presbyterian Church, at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City.