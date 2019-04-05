Saturday is A Day For Women at Sierra College

It’s a day to leave the kids with dad, network with some friends, and learn new things. It’s ‘A Day For Women tomorrow at the Sierra College Nevada County campus. It’s also a benefit for Soroptimist International of Grass Valley and the Sierra College Foundation. Organizer Judy East says it’s a one-day conference, with several different workshops…

East says the workshops feature quite a variety…

Lunch is included with the price of a ticket, and the day ends with a raffle and door prizes. Registration begins at 8:15, and the event is from 9am to 3pm.

