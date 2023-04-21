< Back to All News

Saturday Is Another Prescription Drug Takeback Day

Posted: Apr. 21, 2023 12:13 AM PDT

Saturday is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which occurs once in April and once in October. People with unneeded or expired medications, as well as vaping devices, can safely dispose of them at hundreds of locations across the state. Grass Valley Police Evidence and Property Technician, Tina West, says their drop-off is located in a public parking lot at South Auburn and Neal Streets, across from Safeway…

West says unused medications in homes can create a public health and safety concern. They’re also highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft, or misuse…

The Grass Valley drop-off event is from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

