Saturday seems to have been designated as Halloween, as least when it comes to parties and events. For example, it’s Fright Night at the Miners Foundry…

That’s organizer Jesse Locks. Brian Hartman is one of the deejays…

They also have a photo booth, which is new this year. The event is for ages 16 and older. Alcohol is sold for people over 21. It starts at 8pm and is scheduled to run until midnight.

–gf